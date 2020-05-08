Roy Burton Roseberry, Jr. on May 1, 2020, West Chester, PA, age 87. Born in Elizabethton TN, he grew up in Oak Ridge TN, where his father worked on the Manhattan Project during WWII. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. Degree in chemical engineering. He had a successful and active 39-year career with the FMC Corporation, holding an array of positions in that company which took him to seven different locations in five States. He was a good-natured, scrupulously honest man of abiding Christian faith. He was unwavering in his dedication to the many things to which he committed himself, especially his devotion to his wife, his family, his church, his job and the many musical interests he pursued throughout his long life. Music was a lifelong passion. From his childhood he sang in the church choir, playing several musical instruments in school bands and in bands with his family in Oak Ridge. He was a member of the Light Opera Guild in Charleston, WV, and a 40-year member of the Harmony Society, singing with the Mainliners Chorus and in many barbershop quartets. We will miss his unconditional love and his heart of gold. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty, son, Roy B. Roseberry, III, daughter, Teresa Roseberry, grandson, Robert (Tony) McMullin, granddaughter, Kelley McMullin, brother Ronald Roseberry, sisters Sandra Hovis and Martha Nimitz, and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Trinity Presbyterian Church 640 Berwyn Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312 or to the local First Responder organization of your choice.



