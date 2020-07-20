Ruby J. Rollins of Black Mountain, NC passed away with her family by her side, on Monday July 13, 2020, in her home on Haycock Mountain, Quakertown, PA. Ruby came to the Boyd family as a caregiver and remained with them for 82 years. After her caregiving for Peggy, she went (during World War ll) to work for Boyd & Sons Manufacturing Co. She then went to work at the American Sunday School Union, now called In Faith, for 50 years. In Faith was a world, and now an American, mission. Besides her caregiving and mission work, Ruby had a love of flowers and birds. She had a garden wherever she lived. She was cared for and beloved for 21 happy years at her home in Haycock Mountain, Quakertown by Peggy, Kimberlee and R. F. Shoup lII. She is survived by her niece Anne and family, Steve and Jacob Rhinehart; Evelyn, Ashleigh and Justin; Peggy Boyd Shoup, her godson R.F. Shoup III and Kimberlee Shoup-Erney; the Sadleir Family, Barbara, Debra, Thomas, Susan Jennifer, Chrissy, Sara and families; Michael (whom she helped as a caregiver) Maratea and family. A graveside service for Ruby was held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Contributions in Ruby ‘s memory may be made to In Faith, an American Mission, 672 Conestogo Rd., PO Box 370, Villanova, PA 19085. Arrangements by the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville, PA.



