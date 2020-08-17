Ruth Preucel From such a tiny frame, such a mighty force Ruth Preucel was happiest with her hands in the earth. A passionate horticulturist, she also cultivated her interests in music, art, and archaeology. She was a volunteer at the Morris Arboretum, secretary of the board of the New School of Music, a docent at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and a volunteer and docent at the University of Pennsylvania Museum. Everyone who knew Ruth knew they were dealing with a pistol. As a young woman on a first date she accepted a young man’s dare and shot out a distant parking lot light at the Cherokee Country Club. You always knew where you were with Ruth as she held back nothing while leading with her curiosity and love of learning fueled by her boundless energy. Born in 1927, in Asheville, North Carolina, Ruth was the youngest daughter of William Neilson Garrett and Julia Brabson Garrett. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from Sweet Briar College, majoring in music. On July 31st, two days shy of her 68th wedding anniversary, Ruth Preucel died at her residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico surrounded by her daughter and loved ones. In 1952 she married Dr. Robert W. Preucel, an OB/GYN physician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Their lifelong romance and marriage, wisdom and healthy outlook on life was imparted to their three children. She is survived by her eldest son, Robert W. Preucel of Providence, Rhode Island, William Preucel of Palo Alto, California and Ruth Preucel of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her family welcomes your contact. A private family celebration of life is planned.



