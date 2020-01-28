|
|
Sally (Sara) Wilford Miller, died peacefully on December 5 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Sally was born February 9, 1927 in Philadelphia and grew up in Merion, PA, the daughter of E. Burke and Catherine Wilford. She graduated from the Baldwin School (Bryn Mawr, PA) before attending Smith College (Northampton, MA) where she graduated in 1948 with a major in physics and a minor in math. A woman ahead of her time, she attended graduate school at Bryn Mawr College, where she studied the properties of titanium and co-authored a paper on this topic. Sally was married to Robert (Bob) Douglas Miller for sixty-five years. Her life was defined by her love of family and friends, civic and community activities, world travel, and sports. Most of her adult years were lived in Hingham, MA where she raised her family, and the Portland, ME area where she and her husband retired to be close to family. Wherever she lived, she was an active participant in community activities. Politics and current events were an ongoing interest for her. After moving to Maine, Sally and Bob were frequent travelers abroad and in the United States. She also traveled with her daughters and went to Egypt, Europe, and the United Kingdom. This love of traveling was passed down to her grandchildren. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and she belonged to several bridge groups. Finally, Sally was an enthusiastic fan of sports. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller; her oldest brother, Edward B. Wilford III; and two sons, Ken Miller and David Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Miller of North Bethesda, MD; Carrie Federici (Louis) of Guilford, CT; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Baker Miller of Yarmouth, ME; a brother, Robert Wilford of Berwyn, PA; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth, ME. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Smith College, c/o Gift Accounting, 23 Elm Street, Northhampton, MA 01063. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Sally’s online guest book.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 2, 2020