Samuel Franklin Etris December 3 1922 - April 2, 2020 The family of Samuel F. Etris, retired editor, devoted community participant, and beloved father, grandfather, and patriarch of the Etris family in Philadelphia, is deeply saddened to report that he passed away at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a brief illness. He was 97 years old. Sam was the oldest child of Samuel and Mildred Etris. Together with his brother, Arthur, and sister, Jane, he grew up in the Mt Airy section of Philadelphia, where he developed a lifelong love of steam engines, sailboats, pipe organs, painting, and photography. Sam attended Germantown High School, where he met the love of his life, his future wife Mary Jane (nee Lytle). He served in the 14th Air Force as a photo interpreter during WWII, and again during the Korean War. A graduate of Temple and Rutgers universities, where he obtained his BA and MS, Sam worked as editor in chief for the American Society of Testing and Materials for three decades, then as a consultant for Klein & Saks, researching and publishing on industrial uses for gold and silver until his retirement. Sam and Mary Jane were married in 1957, lived in Wayne, PA, and raised two sons. They were faithful parishioners at the St Davids Church in Wayne, where Sam served on the Music Committee and cherished Sundays sitting in the very front to hear the pipe organ music he loved. They were active members of the Radnor Township community and members of several local and regional associations, including the League of Women Voters, the Radnor Historical Society, the Wayne Public Safety Association, and many others. Combining his love of the outdoors with his love of music, Sam was a scoutmaster in The Boy Scouts of America and judged the music merit badge for many years. Mary Jane passed away in 2014, but Sam is survived by his two sons and their wives, Andrew (Ann) and Edward (Patricia), granddaughters Kelly (Tom) and Jennifer (Matt), and the children of his brother and sister. A much-loved father, friend, and supporter of many causes, he is greatly missed, but we hope he is reunited with Mary Jane, watching the beautiful family he helped create and guide. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Appalachian Trail Conservancy or the Radnor Historical Society.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020