Sandra Bennett Jones of Devon, PA passed away with her family by her side on November 6, 2020 at age 86. Sandra, Sandy to some but Jammie to many was born on January 23, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Bennett. She was a 1951 graduate of the Westtown School and attended the University of Pennsylvania. Sandy married Barry M. Jones and shortly thereafter the Jones family business relocated them to the Lehigh Valley where the young couple started their family. Eventually the business returned them to Chester County where she was able to create a life of long and enduring friendships. While her marriage to Barry ended after 30 years, she spent the last twenty plus years enjoying life with her dedicated and loving partner, Paul Macht. Sandy was a wonderful mother, but she also embraced the skills of an artist, woodworker, cook and gardener while simultaneously serving as an activist. She was never at a loss for words and was well informed when it came to issues that would impact future generations. She generously gave her financial support and energy to embrace the environment, land preservation and women’s rights to name a few. As her family expanded from children to grandchildren, she emerged into Jammie (or Jammy), a grandmother, friend, confident and mentor to not only her own family but their many friends. On her passing her grandson Josh, said “this is the first friend I have lost” a true tribute to the relationship she shared with many. Jammie was one of a kind that left her front door open for everyone to stop by for a simple cup of coffee, a high school lunch for her grandchildren and their friends, or an evening of champagne and caviar followed by an amazing meal. While she had the opportunity to travel the world, her favorite places would be her kitchen, her garden, or enjoying a sunset with her family and friends. Sandy is survived by: Paul Macht, her sister Arden Poole of San Francisco, CA; two daughters, Dr. Karen Jones and husband Dr. Joel Horowitz of Fayetteville, NC; Suzanne J Stetson and husband Bob of Berwyn, PA; and son Barry M. Jones and Jo Murphree of Raleigh, NC; her grandchildren, Kevin Stetson, Josh Horowitz, Samantha Horowitz, Alexandra Stetson Perreault, Hannah Horowitz and Margaret Stetson. Jammie also leaves behind her nieces, nephews and her many lifelong friendships. Due to the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held when the flowers bloom in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers Sandy asked that contributions be made to Natural Lands at 1031 Palmers Mill Road Media, PA 19063 or online at https://natlands.org/support/donate www.allevafuneralhome.com