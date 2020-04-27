Home

Sarah E. Blankley Obituary
Sarah E. “Betty” Blankley (nee Ogdin), age 82, of Narberth, PA – formerly of Chesterbrook, passed away on April 2, 2020. Daughter of Eugene H. & Anna (Jelliffe) Ogdin of Narberth. She is the loving mother of Lisa McDevitt (Ed), and Richard Powell (Linh Nguyen). Cherished “Mimi” of Eugene Powell, Stephen Powell, Melissa Meddows (Powell), Aubrey McDevitt, & Kylie Kelce. She is also Great-grandmother to Annabelle, Arwen, Arya, & Wyatt, and is the Adoring sister of Taylor Ogdin (Sandy) of Naples, FL Betty was a graduate of Lower Merion High School, Class of 1956. She brought a smile to the faces of all she helped in her 30 year career as a School Secretary in Lower Merion School District. Due to the current situation, a memorial service to honor & celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: Lower Merion Township Scholarship Fund, Lower Merion School District, 301 E. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003 www. lmtsf.org For service updates, please visit www.chadwickmckinney.com Chadwick & McKinney FH
Published in Main Line Media News on May 3, 2020
