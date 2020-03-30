|
Sarah Park Inglis, 84, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Philadelphia, died Monday, March 23, 2020. Sarah grew up in Minneapolis Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Biology and Zoology. At the university she met her future husband John N. Inglis. They soon moved to Philadelphia. Sarah worked at the Philadelphia Fox Chase Institute for Cancer Research as a microbiologist. She was deeply involved volunteering in her church for social justice issues, and her passion the ecology movement. She was a great lover of the outdoors. She later went on to be involved in church pastoral counseling, was an elder of her protestant church and earned a degree in Spiritual Direction from the Shalem Institute in Washington D.C. She always loved to sew through out her life, and was an avid and gifted quilter in her later years. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Inglis Ciminnisi and her son-in-law Joseph Mario Ciminnisi. She is also survived by her 3 nieces; Jeanne Randall, Nancy Anderson, Amy Kahle, and by her 3 Nephews; Stephen Park, Tom Park and David Park. Due to COVID19 and the need for most of her relatives to fly to attend, the funeral service will be delayed. The service will take place in Philadelphia, PA. Location to be announced. Her cremated remains will be interred at the Valley Forge Cemetery next to her husband’s burial plot. There will also be a small service at Cedar Crest Erickson living for her fellow residents and others who cannot travel to Philadelphia, once the Covid 19 is passed and it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 5, 2020