Seth Andrew Schuchar passed away on September 19, 2020, after a brave, hard struggle with cancer. Seth was the beloved brother of Rhona Schuchar Danzeisen, and beloved Uncle to three nieces and beloved Great Uncle to three great nephews. Seth will be remembered forever to those who knew him well as a kind, loyal friend and a gentle soul. Please rest in everlasting peace, love and bliss, Dear Seth. Donations may be sent to the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) at 420 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130.



