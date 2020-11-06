Shirley Eileen (Godlewski) Thompson was born on November 28th, 1943 in Hartford, Connecticut to Benjamin & Elsie Godlewski. On November 4th, 2020, at 2:20pm Shirley died peacefully at home in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, at the age of 76, with her two children close by. The oldest of 5 children: Shirley, Marilyn, Darlene (who she lovingly referred to as Dolly), Stephen (who she called Stevolki) and last but not least Christine (who she called Chrissa), Shirley graduated from The University of Connecticut with a degree in English and was a member of the sorority Alpha Delta Pi. Shirley met John Calvin Thompson in the Fall of 1970, and they married May 1, 1971. At that point, she became a Mom to his 2 children (from a previous marriage) Susan Lynne (Thompson) Watkins and John Calvin Thompson Jr.. A devoted mother, Shirley then had one son, Matthew Alexander Thompson, who was born in Atlanta, GA July 18, 1974. Her only daughter, Elizabeth Eileen Thompson, was born in Walnut Creek, CA August 13, 1979. A woman of strong convictions, Shirley was an avid participant in local and national politics, working and volunteering for conservative political causes and campaigns of candidates she supported. In 1988 she began lobbying in Harrisburg, PA to make homeschooling legal. She homeschooled Matthew from 7th-9th grade, he went on to graduate from Archbishop Carroll Highschool and later graduated from Villanova University. She homeschooled Elizabeth from 2nd-10th grade who then graduated with high honors from Delaware County Christian School, she then graduated from Gordon College. That experience gave her a taste of politics and she was hooked. She worked tirelessly on the campaigns of Congressman Joe Pitts, Senator Rick Santorum and President George W. Bush as well as countless other candidates running on a local level. She was elected as Republican Committee Woman for many years which brought her great pride and purpose. Shirley was beautiful and carried herself with a certain inner elegance. She relished social gatherings and was a regular attendee at both Good Samaritan and Victory Center churches in Paoli. In her church communities, Shirley was also someone that people turned to in crises because she could be counted on to respond with genuine concern, care, and practical support. Shirley had an infectious, room-filling laugh, and an unfailing delight in the color purple, especially regarding her choice in hats. Shirley was a woman with an expansive presence and personality. She was loved by her good friends and her family and will always be remembered, loved and deeply missed. Her wake will be held at Alleva Funeral Home: 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA 19301 on Friday, 11/13 from 6-8pm. Only 50 people are permitted at a time and masks are mandatory. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11/14 at 10am, followed by burial and a reception in the fellowship hall. Church capacity is 160 and masks are mandatory indoors. In lieu of black (Shirley’s least favorite color) please wear purple or red or anything that sparkles. Extra points for a giant, My Fair Lady style hat.



