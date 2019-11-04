Home

Sigrid Elsa Williams (nee Smith), age 93, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27th, 2019 in the presence of her loving son at Shannondell in Audubon, Pa. Formerly of Devon & Berwyn, Pa. Sigrid Elsa was born in Rochester NY. Graduated from Syracuse University with Honors. Moved from Fulton Ny to Berwyn in the late ‘60s. She spent many years in the Real Estate industry working for Fox Roach Real Estate as their Controller. She loved to play bridge with her friends and loved to travel. Was a member at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, Old Eagle Garden Club, Great Valley Woman’s Club, Chi Omega Sorority, and several bridge clubs/groups. She was a life time member of the Eastern Star. Sigrid Elsa was predeceased by her parents Elliot Smith & Elsa (Hawkins) Smith, and her siblings Annett Ely Smith, and Daniel E. Smith (Ann Dunbar). She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon G. Williams to whom she was married for 46 years. Sigrid Elsa will be dearly missed by her children Carol Shear (and the late Roy Shear) Viera Fl., Charles (Janet) Williams Wayne Pa., and granddaughters Carly C. Williams & Ciara R. Williams. She will be remembered fondly as Nana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 10, 2019
