Sonia “Sonnie” Silverman died peacefully at her home in Florida on June 19th at the age of 95. Born in Philadelphia, she was a proud graduate of Girl’s High and Syracuse University. She had 53 wonderful years of marriage to Allan I. Sussel until his death in 2003. She is survived by her 3 grateful daughters: Jamie Sussel Turner (& husband Wayne), Laura S. Lure (& husband Glenn) and Andrea Sussel (& former husband Lauren Broido). In addition, she is survived by 5 Grandsons: Joshua Horowitz, Adam Horowitz and his wife Arame Ngom, Daniel Lurie and his wife Jill, Jacob Lurie, Toby Broido and one Great Grandson, Nikolai Horowitz. She lived life to it’s fullest with a terrific sense of humor, joyful nature and devotion to volunteerism. Always giving back to others’ through her volunteer work, she devoted countless years to: Planned Parenthood of PA & FL., the Sisterhood of Main Line Reform Temple, the Guardian Ad Litem Program of W. Palm Beach and as advocate for elder victims of crime in her community. At the end, she exuded gratitude for her good life while providing hours of fun and laughter for her family and amazing caregivers. It seems fitting that her final words were “thank you.” The family would be grateful for donations to Planned Parenthood in Sonnie’s name.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 7, 2019