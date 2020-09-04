Sophia B. (Sophie) Beltz (nee Landherr), 94, of Glen Mills. Pa., formally of Wynnewood, PA passed away on 09/02/2020. Sophia was the beloved wife of the late Richard H. Beltz for 68 years. Devoted mother of Ginger Dietz (Jim), and Rick (Linda). Loving grandmother of Michael Zap (Lulu), Christopher Sabato, Tiffany Wertman (Tristan), and Joe Sestili; and greatgrandmother of Jehiah Sofiah Sabato, Lucio Zap, Jayden Tyler-Fields, Malik Hall and Shae Wertman. Also numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Matilda Strickland, Josephine Ervais, Alberta Negley and brother George Landherr. Sophie was an esteemed member of the Penn Wynne (Christ West Hope) Presbyterian Church for nearly 70 years, and sang in the choir for most of that time. She served as a deacon, and was known to reach out through these decades with a card and thoughtful note to everyone's notable event. She volunteered in many roles in her community, beginning as a Brownie leader for Ginger and a Cub Scout den mother for Rick. As Richard often said, "she was the giving-est person I"ve ever known. In lieu of flowers, please honor Sophie’s memory with contributions to: Penn Wynne Presbyterian Church 130 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood, Pa. 19096 A private interment will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.



