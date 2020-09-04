1/
Sophia B. Beltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophia B. (Sophie) Beltz (nee Landherr), 94, of Glen Mills. Pa., formally of Wynnewood, PA passed away on 09/02/2020. Sophia was the beloved wife of the late Richard H. Beltz for 68 years. Devoted mother of Ginger Dietz (Jim), and Rick (Linda). Loving grandmother of Michael Zap (Lulu), Christopher Sabato, Tiffany Wertman (Tristan), and Joe Sestili; and greatgrandmother of Jehiah Sofiah Sabato, Lucio Zap, Jayden Tyler-Fields, Malik Hall and Shae Wertman. Also numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Matilda Strickland, Josephine Ervais, Alberta Negley and brother George Landherr. Sophie was an esteemed member of the Penn Wynne (Christ West Hope) Presbyterian Church for nearly 70 years, and sang in the choir for most of that time. She served as a deacon, and was known to reach out through these decades with a card and thoughtful note to everyone's notable event. She volunteered in many roles in her community, beginning as a Brownie leader for Ginger and a Cub Scout den mother for Rick. As Richard often said, "she was the giving-est person I"ve ever known. In lieu of flowers, please honor Sophie’s memory with contributions to: Penn Wynne Presbyterian Church 130 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood, Pa. 19096 A private interment will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved