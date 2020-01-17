|
Dr. Spencer Michael “Mike” Free, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Mike was born in Greensburg, PA and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and then earned his Ph.D. at North Carolina State University in Statistics. He worked for over 50 years as a Bio-Statistician in the pharmaceutical industry, where he published in 1964 the “Free Wilson Analysis” at the age of 41, and is used today throughout the world. An avid traveler, having travelled all 50 states as well as all 7 continents. Mike volunteered for many years in the “Cruisin Not Boozin” program. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patricia Floyd Free, daughter Jeanne Free Lynam (Charles), sons S. Michael Free, III (Janet), David Floyd Free (Terri), D. Kevin Free (Claire), 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s honor to Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087 www.waynepres.org or to the Philadelphia Orchestra, One S. Broad Street, 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107 www.philorch.org/ways-give# Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arr. The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020