Stacey Logan Bentley was born on July 1st, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and died peacefully in Wayne, Pennsylvania on December 31st, 2019. She is survived by her two loving brothers James Bentley Jr. (Rebecca Paul Bentley) and Thomas Bentley (Carly Meyer Bentley), her nieces and nephews Christie, Claire, Trillium, Mason, (John Harris Jr., Crosby Harris, Patrick Bookstaber). Stacey was the daughter of Mary and James Bentley (deceased). She attended The Baldwin School and Harriton High School in the Philadelphia suburbs, graduating in 1974. She then attended Franconia College in New Hampshire. Upon graduation, Stacey became interested in health and fitness. This interest inspired her to move to Venice California, the epicenter of fitness and bodybuilding. Her talent was extraordinary. In 1979 she took the stage at the first IFBB Women’s Bodybuilding Championships. From there she competed and won many contests. She paved the way for today’s generation of female bodybuilders. She was a contemporary of Arnold Schwarzenegger and other famous body builders and appeared with him on several television shows. Her accomplishments are well documented on the internet. Stacey returned to her home town, attended Gwynedd Mercy in Pennsylvania and became a registered nurse specializing in critical care for infants. Stacey’s desire to help others was evident to all who knew her. Her most recent accomplishments included in-home care for the elderly, volunteering for Philabundance, and was active in Alcoholics Anonymous. She passed away suddenly on December 31st 2019 in Wayne of natural causes. She was 63, she was happy, she lived a good life. All who knew her admired her determination, as well as her kindness. Stacey’s service will be held at St David’s Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd. Wayne PA 19087, on Thursday February 6th 2020 at 3:30pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020