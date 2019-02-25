|
Stephen M. Shewchuk, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home in Greenville, NC. He was a former resident of Norristown, PA. Born in Norristown on January 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (nee Bukata) Shewchuk. Surviving is his loving family, including his wife, Judy (nee Johnson) Shewchuk; 2 sons, Brian Shewchuk (Myriah) of Greenville, NC, and Mark Shewchuk of Philadelphia. He was the adoring Grandpop of 2 granddaughters, Adelle and Marisa. Also surviving are 3 sisters, Joan Hemerich, Patricia Cusamano (Ronald) and Anna Berger (Thomas); as well as nieces and nephews. Stephen is preceded in death by a niece, Ranee Hemerich, and brother in law, Raymond Hemerich. Stephen began his teaching career in 1966 in the Coatesville Area School District and retired from the Tredyffrin Easttown School District after 31 years as Band and Orchestra Director at Valley Forge Middle School. He was a founding member of the Schuylkill Valley Orchestra and Band organization. The program was created in 1971 by area middle school band directors to give students the opportunity to perform challenging music under many conductors. Stephen also was a member of The Manhattans, a local band that played at private events and area restaurants and clubs for many years. An avid fisherman, some of Stephen’s best times were spent with his family and fishing buddies on the water. Most meaningful was a fishing trip to Alaska with his sons. Stephen’s viewings will be Friday, March 1 from 6 to 8 pm (Panakhyda Service at 6:30 pm),.and Saturday, March 2 from 9 to 10 am, both at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (RT 202) Bridgeport, PA. His Divine Liturgy will be on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 am at SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport PA 19405. Interment will be in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s memory to Eastern Elementary School PTA (ATTN: Stephen Shewchuk Music Fund) 1700 Cedar Lane, Greenville, NC 27858. Condolences can be made to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 3, 2019