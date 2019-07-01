|
|
Struthers Joyce Cooper, 92, a longtime resident of Haverford, PA, passed away quietly in Rochester, MN on June 27th. She was born on December 7th, 1926 in Wynwood, PA. After attending the Baldwin School and Barnard College, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with bachelors and masters degrees in European History. She took up flying at Wings Field in Ambler where she flew a piper cub and met her Husband, Leslie Trumbull Cooper. They worked together for Submarine Electronics Corporation in the 1950’s and 1960’s. From 1973 until 2013 she worked as a realtor, originally with Wheeler-Williams, later with Fanelli-Harley and finally the Prudential Haverford office. She was active for over 20 years in the Haverford Civic Association, the Lower Merion Civic association and Lower Merion Neighborhood Watch, serving as treasurer and board member of the last two. Friends recall was fearless and saw the glass as full. A lifelong dog lover, Struthers enjoyed gardening, history and Summer family vacations in Cape May, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband and step-daughter, Daphne Cooper. She is survived by her son, Leslie Trumbull Cooper, Jr. of Jacksonville Beach and two grandsons, George and Alex. Services will be held in Philadelphia at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Myocarditis Foundation (www.myocarditisfoundation.org).
Published in Main Line Media News on July 7, 2019