Susan Fisher, age 74, of Wayne, PA, passed away, November 29, 2019. Born in August, 1945 to the late, William J. & Phoebe K. (nee Axelroth) Boyle. Susan was the beloved wife of, the late, Millard Fisher. She is survived by her dear sister, Stephanie Peters, brother-in-law, Merrit A. Peters of Philadelphia, PA, Step-sister, Helen Bartoe & her husband Donald Bartoe of Annapolis, MD. Susan was also pre-deceased by her Step-mother, Gay (nee Dew) Dillon. Susan attended Seton Hill University, earning her Bachelor’s Degree. She then attended Temple University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology. Susan worked as a Guidance Counselor at Radnor High School and later at Radnor Middle School, where she retired. Susan loved reading, listening to classical music & traveling, including the time she took a sabbatical to work with Habitat for Humanity in Northern Ireland. She regularly attended theater productions & the performing arts. She had a lifelong compassion for animals, regularly volunteering at a local animal shelter while also supporting numerous local and national animal charities. Susan was a member of St. Katherine’s Parish and Master-singers, a semi-professional chorus, with whom she performed with across the Philadelphia area and abroad on concert tours. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10-11 AM at St. Katharine of Siena, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1818 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 or Down & Out Delta Paws Rescue, 401 Windsor Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arg’s by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 15, 2019