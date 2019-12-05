Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena
104 S. Aberdeen Ave.
Wayne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena
104 S. Aberdeen Ave.
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Fisher


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Fisher Obituary
Susan Fisher, age 74, of Wayne, PA, passed away, November 29, 2019. Born in August, 1945 to the late, William J. & Phoebe K. (nee Axelroth) Boyle. Susan was the beloved wife of, the late, Millard Fisher. She is survived by her dear sister, Stephanie Peters, brother-in-law, Merrit A. Peters of Philadelphia, PA, Step-sister, Helen Bartoe & her husband Donald Bartoe of Annapolis, MD. Susan was also pre-deceased by her Step-mother, Gay (nee Dew) Dillon. Susan attended Seton Hill University, earning her Bachelor’s Degree. She then attended Temple University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology. Susan worked as a Guidance Counselor at Radnor High School and later at Radnor Middle School, where she retired. Susan loved reading, listening to classical music & traveling, including the time she took a sabbatical to work with Habitat for Humanity in Northern Ireland. She regularly attended theater productions & the performing arts. She had a lifelong compassion for animals, regularly volunteering at a local animal shelter while also supporting numerous local and national animal charities. Susan was a member of St. Katherine’s Parish and Master-singers, a semi-professional chorus, with whom she performed with across the Philadelphia area and abroad on concert tours. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10-11 AM at St. Katharine of Siena, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1818 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 or Down & Out Delta Paws Rescue, 401 Windsor Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arg’s by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -