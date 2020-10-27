Susan Moore Woolford of Bryn Mawr, PA passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the age of 86 on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Susan was born in Saranac Lake, NY in 1934 to Susan and Carter Moore. She graduated from Lower Merion High School before marrying Raymond M. Dorsch, Jr. in 1952. Sue and Ray lived in Lebanon, PA and had four children together, but lost a daughter, Alison, in 1967. Susan is survived by her remaining three children, Susan Dorsch Brawner, R. Michael Dorsch, III and Peter Moore Dorsch, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Susan and Ray divorced in 1988, whereupon she married Jerome Dahme. Their years together were among Susan’s most joyous until Jerry passed away in 2004. Susan married John R. Woolford in 2009, and they were blessed to have each other’s company for their later years until John died in March 2020. Susan lived a full and happy life. Her boundless energy and love of friends and family were apparent to all. Her joy of life was infectious. It was always a party when she was in the room, and all in attendance were required to have fun. An amazing cook and hostess, Susan made it a point to cover every detail while entertaining her guests to the fullest. She was in her element in a crowd, a shining light among many. Susan worked as a travel agent for many years, and it was a natural fit for a person that loved to see the world and experience its beauty, culture and diversity. She made sure to share this passion with her family. While her grandchildren were teenagers, Grandma took each one on a special vacation, creating lasting memories and a lifetime of funny stories for future generations. Over the last 16 years living at Beaumont, Susan made many friends and was an active participant in the community. Given the social distancing limitations at this time, a memorial service is currently not planned. Susan will be interred at a family plot in a Portsmouth, OH cemetery with to her mother, her sister, Mary Carter deHoll, her daughter, Alison, and her former husband, Jerome. STUARD FUNERAL - NEWTOWN SQ. A Family Tradition Since 1822



