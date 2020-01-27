|
Susan Corrigan Richardson, 74, passed January 17, 2020 at Pathways in Blue Bell after a brief time in hospice. Born Susan Althea, she grew up at Congress Lake OH, and wintered in Delray Beach, FL. She boarded at the Hathaway Brown School in Cleveland and spent summers at Moss Lake Camp in Upstate New York, where she loved archery and sailing. She attended Skidmore College where she met her future husband, Bill. Together, they moved to the Naval Base in New London CT. She worked as a bacteriologist in the hospital until the birth of her first child. After Bill left the Navy, they moved to Strafford, PA so that he could attend Wharton Business School and launch his professional life. Sue enjoyed the life of an executive house wife and mother of three. She was an active member of the Church of the Good Samaritan, volunteering in the library, and part of the Rector’s Bible Study group, which she found a great support as a young widow. After her children left for college, she earned a degree in Family and Pastoral Counseling from La Salle University, and briefly worked as a counselor. Although dementia slowly stole her ability to enjoy favorite pastimes like cards and reading, she remained fiercely independent to the end, and valued time alone to feed the birds and contemplate the world outside. She is survived by her children K. (Eileen), Steven (Akina), and Meg Hamilton (Matt), and five grandchildren: Liam, Finn, Conor, Corrigan, and Morgan. She also leaves behind her brother, Jim Corrigan (Carol) of Concord, NH. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Zim, brother John, sister Pat, and beloved husband William. Funeral service is Monday, January 27th at 10:30 at the Church of the Good Samaritan’s chapel, 212 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, Pa. Reception to follow at 12:00 on site. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Susan Corrigan Richardson to the National Audubon Society (www.Audubon.Org) or the (www.DementiaSociety.org/donate). Arrangements by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 610-277-7000.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 2, 2020