Susan Statts Kelly, 68, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Paoli, PA, due to heart failure. Born Susan Collins Statts in March of 1951 in Wilmington, DE to Albert and Catherine Statts, she was raised in King of Prussia and Wayne, PA. Susan graduated in the final class of Saint Katherine of Sienna High School, and lived many of the classic ‘60s generation experiences, including seeing the Beatles live and serving in uniform during Vietnam. Sue was in the US Air Force for four years, and could tell detailed, rambling and intriguing stories of her adventures overseas and elsewhere. After serving her country, Susan worked for many years as a medical receptionist for Wyeth Laboratories, and also as a US Postal Service employee. Susan was married to James F. Kelly in 1998. Sue and Jim enjoyed being together, golfing, boating and summers at the Jersey Shore. They spent their winters together in Vero Beach, FL. Sue was a kind and gentle soul. She appreciated time with her cat Taffy, as well as swimming, fishing, singing, dancing, reading, and traveling. She was a big fan of the Flyers and NASCAR. Sue drove her car as if she was at the track, and aspired to be a free-lance writer from a young age. Susan would listen to her LP records for hours, and reliably wrote long and thoughtful cards and letters for every occasion. Sue especially loved gatherings with her family, nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family relatives. She was very spiritual and a lifelong Catholic, keeping her faith at Saint Patrick Church of Malvern and the Daylesford Abbey. Susan is survived by her husband, Jim Kelly of Paoli, PA; two stepsons Christopher (Lisa) Kelly of Cape Canaveral, FL, and Matthew (Meghan) Kelly of West Chester, PA; her siblings Albert ‘Jay’ (Marie) Statts III of Chester, CT; John (Cathleen) Statts of Wayne, PA; Katherine ‘Kitsie’ Statts (Raymond) Hernandez of Joliet, IL; and Kurt (Lisa) Statts of Oak Park, CA; also much-loved step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be on June 3, 2019 at St Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA (10 am visitation, 11 am service) and afterwards graveside at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. A private reception will be held immediately following the services at the home of John and Cathleen Statts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan’s memory to the Radnor Fire Company, M.T. Fund, 121 South Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:17
Published in Main Line Media News on June 2, 2019