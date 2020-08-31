1/1
Theodore S. Dalstrom
Theodore S. (Ted) Dalstrom, 98, of Shannondell in Audubon, PA, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born July 24, 1922 in Highland Park, PA to the late Sten F. and Emma L. Rupp Dalstrom. Ted worked in sales in the business consulting industry. He graduated from Upper Darby High School and Temple University, and served in the Navy during World War II, 1942-1944. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Highland Park Boy Scout Troop. Ted was a member of Wayne Presbyterian Church, and the Mainliners Barbershop Chorus. In 1995, he married for the first time, the love of his life, Lia. They enjoyed golf, dancing, billiards and traveling together. He is survived by his wife, Lia Martucci Skillern Dalstrom, and her daughters Lisa Gresh (Perry), and Sara Kramer (Eric), and their children Eliza, Leila, Virginia, Julia, William, Ross, and Penn. He is also survived by nieces Amy Hunter Holl (Gordon), Beth Hunter Hallissey (John), Judy Dalstrom Greeby (Rich), and nephew Robert Dalstrom. He is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Sten, Jr. and Helen Dalstrom, and brother-in-law and sister Morrow and Natalie Hunter Smith. The family would like to thank Cheryl Long for her care for Ted in his last years. There will be a private service due to Covid. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. STUARD FH – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
