Thomas Michael Collins, 85 years of age, of Wallingford, PA, formerly of Villanova, and Avalon, NJ, passed away on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Collins (nee Ross); Loving father of Sharon Collins Deakins, Thomas Collins (Susan Martin), and Patricia Collins; Dear grandfather of Scott, Megan, Caroline, Beck & Quinn. Born on Dec. 1, 1934 to the late, Thomas F. & Anna Collins (nee Kallam) in Philadelphia, PA. Tom served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958, working his way up to Lieutenant. He graduated from University of Pennsylvania in 1956 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Economics and continued his education on to Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, earning his Doctrine of Science in Pharmaceuticals in 1984. Tom had an extensive professional career as a Pharmaceutical Executive working for companies like SmithKline & French Laboratories which is now known as Gasko-SmithKline (GSK). He showed great leadership and was very active in life, taking part in many social & religious clubs. Tom especially enjoyed various leisure activities like golfing, skiing & boating, most of which he did along with his adoring wife, of 59 years, Joanne. Tom will always be loved & missed dearly. Relatives & friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne, PA, where friends may visit the family from 10:30 to 11:25 AM in church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arr. The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA, 610-989-9600
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020