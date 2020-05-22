Thomas P. Silenzi, of Wayne, PA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Tom was a member of the Radnor Township Citizens Police Organization. He was an active dog lover, craftsman and hobbyist. He loved the outdoors and spending time at the mountains. In his spare time, you could him find tinkering around the house taking care of his own “honey do” list. Some of his most memorable moments were spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children, Monica (Jim), Thomas (Tina), Nicole (Marc) and Christopher (Emma); three grandchildren, JT, Randi Elizabeth and Bailey. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, services or a memorial may be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s honor to: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA, 19063.



