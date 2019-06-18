|
Thomas William Raezer, age 74, formerly of Wynnewood, PA passed surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Tom was a graduate of Lower Merion High School in 1962 and received his BS in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1966. Tom and his brother were pioneers in the computer industry while running a business in Narberth designing software programs for large organizations. He was also a skilled handyman with nearly nothing he could not imagine and execute to completion. Some of his favorite pastimes included spending a week every summer at Long Beach Island, gardening, swimming, and reading the Wall Street Journal. He is survived by his wife (Kimberly), two brothers (David & John), nine children (Rebecca, Kathryn, Thomas, Matthew, Gregory, Victoria, Josephine, Hannah and Grace) and seven grandchildren (Megan, Sophia, Aiden, Freyja, Ryan, Isla and Nicholas). He was preceded in death by his father Ottomer and mother Anna. On August 3rd, a small private service will be held at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery graveside followed by a reception to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Published in Main Line Media News on June 23, 2019