|
|
Timothy Ford “Tim” Crowley, age 76, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Marshall O. and Irene J. (nee Prioleau) Crowley. Tim was a Chaminade High School graduate, class of 1960, located in Mineola, NY. He was a graduate of Villanova University, Class of 1964, and was part of the Villanova Track Team as a pole vaulter. Tim went on to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant and was a recipient of two Bronze Stars. After coming home from Vietnam, Tim became an independent sales representative in the furniture industry. Tim was the beloved husband of Maureen D. (nee McMahon) Crowley; the loving father of Christopher F. Crowley (Joanne) of West Chester, PA, Lisa P. Gilbert (Andrew J.) of Wilmington, NC, and Andrew M. Crowley (Lori) of Johns Island, SC; the devoted grandfather of McKayla, Mackenzie, Caden, Hutson, Cordes, Guerlain, Davis and Drew. He was the dear brother of Dianne Goldthwait, Marshall Crowley, Thomas Crowley, Sherry Wolfang, Mark Crowley and Matthew Crowley. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday Evening, June 12, 2019, 6 – 8 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM on June 13, 2018 at St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Interment will happen at a later date sometime in the summer at the Historic Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim’s memory to the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, 3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on June 9, 2019