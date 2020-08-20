Timothy Michael Calligan passed away on August 10 from complications brought on by Lewy Body Disease. Tim was born on February 16, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of William Dennis Calligan and Aletha Cornelius Calligan. He grew up in Madison, NJ. and attended Madison High School where he played varsity tennis and soccer. He married his wife, Diana, in 1985 and in 1988 they moved to Wayne, PA. where they raised their three children, William, Katherine and Christopher. Tim had an impressive career as an architect and project manager. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Architecture degree and worked for I.M. Pei & Partners in NYC. In 1985 he shifted his career focus to real estate development and got an MBA at Columbia University Upon graduation he came to Philadelphia and worked for Aegis Property Group. He was project manager for renovations and additions on numerous iconic Philadelphia institutions including; The Philadelphia Art Museum, The Union League of Philadelphia, WHYY, The Wagner Free Institute of Science, The Rosemont School and Chestnut Hill Academy. In addition to his professional life Tim volunteered generously of his time and talents. He served on the Vestry at St David’s Church. He was on the boards of Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens and The Wagner Free Institute of Science. He coached Tredyffrin-Easttown youth soccer and baseball. He was a scout leader for troop Devon 50 and led two trips to Philmont, NM. In everything he did Tim contributed in a quiet unassuming way. Tim was also an avid athlete. He loved to ski, play soccer, hike and bike with his family. He especially enjoyed playing tennis, paddle tennis and squash with his family and friends at Merion Cricket Club and The Martins Dam Club. Tim was a beautiful man with a strong moral code and a willingness to help where needed. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A small family burial will be held at St David’s Church with a celebration of life to follow next year. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens in Devon, PA or Troop Devon 50 Boy Scouts of America in Devon, PA.



