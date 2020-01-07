|
|
Veronica Margaret Wistar was born at home in a small Yorkshire village outside of Leeds in 1929, as the third of six children. Her father was vicar of the local parish church, St. James. She attended Leeds Girls’ High School and followed her elder sister Elisabeth into nursing, becoming an SRN (state registered nurse) and SCM (state certified midwife). She began her training at Stroud General Hospital (in Stroud, Gloucestershire) and completed her SRN at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Hospital (in London). She trained and practiced as a midwife at Marston Green Maternity Hospital (in Birmingham) and at Queen Charlotte’s Maternity Hospital (in London), where she delivered future actor Daniel Day Lewis, son of C. Day Lewis (future Poet Laureate), before joining the Hammersmith Hospital (in London). Realizing that nursing was a means to see the world, and encouraged by fellow British expats, she emigrated to the United States in 1957, coming across the Atlantic on a Greek ship with a German crew during hurricane season, and worked at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. There, in Philadelphia, she met her future husband Emlen Wistar but had continued traveling round the world, working as a nurse at Calgary General Hospital in Alberta, before his telephone call brought her back to Philadelphia. They married on July 4, 1959 in London, England at St. Paul’s Church, Knightsbridge, and settled down in west Philadelphia, where she became a mom to her firstborn, and attended the local “Anglican Church” (St. Mark’s, on Locust Street, where she remained a member for 50 years). When her foreign nursing credentials went unrecognized in the United States, she went back to school at night, obtaining an associate’s degree (magna cum laude) in early childhood education from Harcum College in 1976, helped teach the Great Books program at the Episcopal Academy, and taught at Overbrook Presbyterian Church Preschool from 1977 to 1998 (although invited back, after retirement, to read stories to the children), having raised three children of her own. Her interest in travel never waned, and over the years, she visited countries on 4 continents, including the territory of Hong Kong (while under lease by Britain), besides making regular trips back to her native land to visit family and friends and to explore its unexplored parts, including the Shetlands, Orkney, the Outer Hebrides, Ireland, and the Isle of Wight. She retired from Overbrook Preschool in 1998 to devote more time to the care of husband Emlen, who predeceased her in 2003. She moved into assisted living in Massachusetts in the summer of 2019 to be nearer to her two daughters and their families, where she attended a local parish of the Anglican Church in North America. Her funeral service will be held at All Saints’ Church (Wynnewood) on January 25 at 11:30 a.m. Her remains will be placed beside her husband’s at St. Mark’s Church (Philadelphia), at a later date. While she moves on to Glory, left behind (for now) are her younger sister Margaret; sisters-in-law Sheila and Caroline; her son, Jonathan; daughters Heather (husband Doug) and Amanda; four grandsons, Zachary, Christopher, Timothy, and Joshua; cousins Sylvia, Brenda, and Margaret; various nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces on both sides of the Atlantic. Donations in her memory may be made to All Saints’ Church (Wynnewood), Food for the Poor, or St. Labre Indian School. “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.”
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 19, 2020