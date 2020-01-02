|
Virginia Anne Fledderjohn, age 97, of Shannondell in Audubon, PA, and former 37 year resident of Berwyn, PA, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the Rehab at Shannondell in Audubon, PA. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Virginia was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on September 12, 1922; daughter of the late John M. Erickson and Nola Baird Erickson (Crites). Her early years living in Calgary were influenced by her parent’s involvement in the Chautauqua movement in western Canada. The family relocated to Bronxville, NY and then to Glendale, CA. She attended Stanford University and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Southern California in 1945. She studied Speech and Drama and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Phi Beta, a national professional fraternity for the creative and performing arts. Virginia enjoyed numerous volunteer positions through the years and had varied interests including theater, music, genealogy, traveling, writing and reading. Later in life she managed and negotiated the sale of family land and mineral rights in Colorado. She was a member of P.E.O. (an international philanthropic educational organization), Assistance League, American Association of University Women, Musical Coterie of Wayne and National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In July, 2011, Virginia celebrated 66 years of marriage with her beloved husband, John, prior to his passing later that month. She always treasured time spent with her dear family and friends, from both the United States and Canada. She was a gracious, kind, loving mother, Nana and Great Nana. Virginia is survived by daughter, Janene Osborne (Geoffrey H.) of Malvern, PA and grandchildren, Johnathan (JB) (Arielle Trammel-Fisher) and great grandchild, August, of Brooklyn, NY, and Jennifer (Stephen Iannacone) and great grandchild, Llewyn, of Philadelphia, PA. In addition, she is survived by son, Dean Fledderjohn (Suzette) of Greeneville, TN and grandchildren, Cody of Escondido, CA and Alexandrian of Murietta, CA. Cherished daughter, Linda Diane, passed on at ten months of age in 1950. Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, John Gordon Erickson, and her niece, Nola Louise, and is survived by nephews, John Erickson of Whittier, CA and Robert Erickson of Watsonville, CA. Friends and relatives are welcome at a Celebration of Virginia’s Life to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Interment will be private. St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church of Christ 1193 Clover Mill Road Chester Springs, PA 19425 In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Virginia Fledderjohn to: Eastern PA Chapter 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405 Philadelphia, PA 19103 or St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church of Christ. Arrangements with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 12, 2020