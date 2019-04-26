|
Virginia Horvath, 91, of Berwyn Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at High Gate at Paoli Point in Paoli Pennsylvania. Virginia was born in Ohio on October 14, 1927, the daughter of John and Sophia (Costa) Sass who preceded her in death. Although she was born in Ohio she lived most of her adult life in Pennsylvania after marring Joseph L. Horvath. During her career she worked at Burroughs Corporation and then as a Legal Secretary. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Horvath of Berwyn, PA; brother Cornell Sass of Warren, OH; and sister Victoria Neghiu formerly of San Leandro, CA. Survivors include her sister-in-law Frances Sass of Warren, OH; niece Debbie (and husband Jay) Zipnick of Morgan Hill, CA: niece Noreen (and husband Randy) Curry of Columbia, MO; and grand-niece Clarissa Curry of Dallas, TX.
Published in Main Line Media News on May 5, 2019