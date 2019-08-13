|
Virginia (Ginny) Ruth Koch, 87, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 30, 2019 at the Newfield House in Plymouth, MA. Ginny was born in Lakewood, NJ and grew up in Ossining, NY. She lived for many years in Park Ridge, NJ and Berwyn, PA. Ginny was passionate about community involvement. In Park Ridge, she spearheaded the formation of the Park Ridge Chapter of the League of Women Voters. She served on the Borough of Park Ridge Planning Board, where she was its first female member. She was also an active member, and the first female member, of the Park Ridge Rotary Club. Before her retirement, Ginny enjoyed an eighteen year career as a residential realtor. In Berwyn, Ginny joined the Great Valley Women’s Club in 1995 where she enjoyed the camaraderie of her special friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband Craig D. Koch, Sr., and her parents, John and Virginia (Tilton) Truex. Ginny is survived by her three children, Craig D. Koch, Jr. of Worcester, MA, Kimberly Furtaw of Plymouth, MA, and Douglas Koch of Peekskill, NY. She also leaves five grandchildren, Carlin Koch, Spencer Koch, Tyler Koch, Carter Furtaw and Kyle Furtaw, as well as twelve nieces and nephews. Ginny also leaves a brother, Paul Truex of Guelph, Ontario, and two sisters, Nancy Stella of Brecksville, Ohio and Candace Kniffen of Halifax, MA. A Memorial Service will be held in the Fall at Saint John’s Presbyterian Church, Devon, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 18, 2019