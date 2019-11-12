|
Virginia Lea (née Claiborne) Mulligan died on November 1st, 2019, All Saints Day, at her residence at Waverly Heights, Gladwyne, Pa., in peace and in grace. Beloved wife of the late John Durand Mulligan. Devoted mother of Ahna and Richard. Born in Oklahoma City, Virginia Lea moved around the South in her early years during the Depression, following her mother Helen and oil prospector father Ray Claiborne to hardscrabble towns. She lived with her grandmother and mother in Oklahoma City during the war while her father was posted to Washington, DC. She attended Stephens College in Missouri and graduated from Oklahoma University, where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta and president of her sorority. She met her first husband, Richard Hogeland, at OU and married him after graduation. Virginia and Richard were happy homemakers in Dallas while Richard studied law at SMU and then in Cambridge while Richard studied at Harvard. Virginia was head of the SMU and Harvard law wives and was a school teacher at Hockaday in Dallas and at Dana Hall in Boston. They spent a year in Luxembourg while Richard studied further and after that lived in London, with Richard clerking at the Inns of Court. They moved to Sewickley, PA, and Bernardsville, NJ, before settling at Old Gulph House in Gladwyne in 1965, where they opened their formal terraced gardens to the public and spent part of their summers at the Asticou Inn in Maine. Virginia raised her children in Haverford after her divorce from Richard in 1981, and in 1990 she married John Durand Mulligan of Avon, NY. Virginia and John were adventurous and had a passion for exploring. They travelled extensively, fitting in African safaris, Norwegian and Alaskan cruises and Texan and English archeological digs, and they were frequent and devoted visitors to their children and their families in Hudson, NY, West Cornwall, CT, New York City and Florida. John and Virginia also summered at their family home, Rivermede, in Keene Valley, NY. Locally, Virginia especially appreciated the beauty of the houses, trees and gardens of the Main Line and loved to take a Sunday drive around the neighborhood any day of the week. Virginia adored being a member of the Junior League, where she participated in the bicentennial projects to give tours of Independence Hall and fund raise for the Philadelphia Water Works, and later became a sustaining member, organizing bus trips to clubs, mansions and galleries in Washington, DC, and NY. Virginia also trained as a docent and became guide in the decorative arts at Winterthur. In addition, Virginia was a long-time board member of the Chamounix Mansion Youth Hostel in Fairmount Park. Virginia was blessed with wonderful, dedicated friends who supported her in her final illness as well as throughout her days in Philadelphia. She was most happy when surrounded by friends, and was a wonderful conversationalist. Virginia was always eager to make new acquaintances, was genuinely interested in others and offered kindly and wise counsel to all who knew her. Virginia was a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, and an avid reader of scripture. She is survived by her children and by her grandchildren, Noah, Liam and Luella. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers, PO Box 326, Cherry Valley, NY 13320, or at rescuedogsrescuesoldiers.org/donate.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019