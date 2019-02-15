Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Presbyterian Church
Virginia “Ginny” Clark Schofield, 90, of New Holland, formerly of Strafford, passed away at Garden Spot Village on February 10, 2019. She was married for 69 years to Sevill “Bud” Schofield, Jr., who passed away on February 1. Ginny was graduated from Lower Merion High School and the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She taught kindergarten in the Lower Merion School District in the early 1950s before becoming a fulltime mother and homemaker. A member of Wayne Presbyterian Church, Ginny was a deacon and member of the Chancel Committee. For many years prior to moving to Garden Spot Village in 2012, she volunteered and served on the board for Main Line Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and had a gift for arranging flowers and greens, and for gardening. Ginny is survived by her three children, Susan S. Clark (Jeffrey) of Amherst, Massachusetts, Andrew G. Schofield (Linda Hickman) of Coatesville, and Amy S. Smith (Paul Price) of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Dylan and Bryn Clark, Andrew and Haley Schofield, and Tamara (Schofield) Ross; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sadi. A Memorial Service for Ginny and Bud will be held at the Wayne Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. Please – no flowers. For those desiring, the family suggests memorial gifts to The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, or the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 24, 2019
