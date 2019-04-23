|
On Good Friday, April 19, 2019, W. Scott Smith, Jr., a great man who lived a great life, passed away peacefully. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 23, 1924, Scott grew up in Wynnewood and lived his entire adult life in Newtown Square, PA. He attended The Haverford School in Haverford, PA where he lettered in Football, Basketball and Baseball and was an Alumnus of Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY which surprisingly produced three varsity letters in Lacrosse. In between graduations, Scott served in the United States Marine Corps from 1942-45 and fought in the Pacific during World War II, earning a Purple Heart at the Battle of Peleliu. He shared his Marine Corps experience with all and was extremely proud to announce his name, rank and 1st Marine Corps Division. Scott had an innate ability as a leader. His business career spanned 43 years with Stull Enterprises, Inc., including 31 years as its President & CEO. During this period, he helped found the Outdoor Power Equipment Distributors Association (OPEDA), now known as OPEESA and served as its President. He followed this by becoming Chairman of the National Association of Wholesale Distributors during the Reagan Administration and after his retirement in 1993 he was Stull Enterprises’ Chairman of the Board for 20 years. Having spent multiple summers in Cape May, NJ, Scott, on his boat, Aquila, pioneered offshore canyon fishing for marlin and tapped his leadership skills to form the Cape May Marlin & Tuna Club. Upon moving on from deep sea fishing, his attention moved to another passion, golf and the Merion Golf Club where he served as President from 1988-1993. Predeceased in 2011 by his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen Stull Smith, Scott is survived by his two sons, W. Scott Smith III and Rodman W. Smith plus two grandchildren, Chadwick S. Smith and Elizabeth D. Smith. Services will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073 on Saturday, May 11th at 10:30AM. The Service will be followed by a Memorial Celebration at the Merion Golf Club commencing at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Scott’s memory to The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041 or St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 28, 2019