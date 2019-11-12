|
Walter “Red” Yeatts Howson, Jr. Red Howson passed away on October 17, 2019 in Richmond, Va., at the age of 77. Born in 1942 in Bryn Mawr, Penn., Dad survived childhood hydrocephalus and a bout with polio. The oldest child of Walter Y. Howson, Sr. and Elizabeth B. Howson, he grew up in Wayne, and was a much-loved class president and “key man” at The Haverford School. Later, he earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and a diploma from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He ultimately relocated to Richmond in 1982, where he would live the rest of his years. Dad was known for spending time checking in with friends, doing something mysterious with legal pads and manila folders on the dining room table, and teaching us kindness by example. His career in commercial banking—later, career management—kept him on the road, but he still managed to attend countless ball games, plays, recitals, competitions, spelling bees, and graduations. An avid fan of mischief, merriment, community service, family, and friends, Dad didn’t talk a blue streak like the rest of us, but what he did say was much more worth listening to. He was a favorite of his many caretakers over the years, never complained, and always took an interest in the lives of others. When raising his four children, he insisted we all learn life’s most important lessons: how to drive a 5-speed, use logical reasoning to solve problems, take responsibility for your actions, and ask to speak to someone’s supervisor. Dad was famous for walking away from a televised Eagles or Phillies game when the action got too tense, but real-life nail-biters were his strong suit. He felt strongly that one should establish their own beliefs and re-examine them from time to time to make sure they still held water. He knew people were capable of change, and never shied away from difficult paths to self-improvement. He was a man who tried, all the time, to do what was best. Red’s life forever impacted wife Barbara Carr Howson; sister Elizabeth Meredith Howson Cox and husband John Cox of Litchfield, Conn.; son David Carr Howson of Westport, N.Y., son Michael Yeatts Howson and daughter-in-law Ritsuko Howson of Clarksburg, Md.; daughter Lesley Howson Bruno and son-in-law James Bruno of Richmond, Va.; daughter Susan Leigh Howson of Richmond, as well as her partner Marcus Shrock. He had four grandchildren: Sachi Nicole Howson and Miki Carol Howson, both of Clarksburg, Md., Archie Carr DiNunzio and Georgia Bea Bruno, both of Richmond. His brother Philip Beyea Howson, of Devon, passed away in April of 2014, but he’d have had a lot to add to this obituary. If you’d like to support two important organizations in Red’s life, please consider a memorial donation to the Friends of the James River Park (1200 Brander St, Richmond, VA 23224) or the Brandermill Woods Resident Employee Appreciation Fund (2100 Brandermill Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23112).
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019