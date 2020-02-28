|
Wayne Donald Parker of Gladwyne, PA formerly of Strafford-Wayne and Malvern, PA passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. He is the beloved husband of 61 years to Anne Powers Parker, loving father of Don (Annette) of Devon, PA and Steve (Deirdre) of Alexandria, VA and proud grandfather to Andrew, Cate, Kyle and Amanda Parker. Wayne was born March 19, 1934 in Glen Ridge, NJ to Helen (Reininger) and Donald M.C.C. Parker. He is survived by his sister Lyn Parker Haas of Bellows Falls, VT and predeceased by sisters Jacqueline Parker Clement and Lois Parker. Wayne grew up in Bloomfield, NJ where he enjoyed scouting and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from The Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA and obtained a BA and BS in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in 1957. Wayne participated in ROTC and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He was a First Lieutenant in the US Army following graduation. Lehigh honored him with The Alumni Award for his many contributions to the school and class activities over his lifetime. Wayne was a principal for over forty years with Powers Craft Parker and Beard, an insurance brokerage firm in Rosemont, PA. He was President of the Philadelphia CPCU Society Chapter, a professional insurance organization that promotes excellence through ethical behavior and continuing education. He also served on the grading panel for The Insurance Institute of America. Of the many joys in Wayne’s life none was greater than attending the numerous athletic events of his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed many years coaching in the Devon-Strafford Little League. He was an avid golfer, tennis and paddle tennis player. Wayne was a member of Gulph Mills Golf Club, the Martins Dam Club, Merion Cricket Club, and the Haverford Tennis Club (past president). He also greatly enjoyed the company of family and friends at his Avalon, NJ residence and wintering in Vero Beach, FL. Wayne served on the Tredyffrin Township Municipal Authority for many years and on the Board of Directors of the Wetlands Institute, Stone Harbor, NJ. A memorial service will be held on Wayne’s birthday, March 19, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA. Burial is private at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge. In lieu of flowers the family greatly appreciates contributions to St. David’s Church (address above) or to The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020