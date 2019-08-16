Home

More Obituaries for Wendy Hallowell
Wendy Hoover Hallowell

Wendy Hoover Hallowell Obituary
Wendy Hoover Hallowell of Berwyn on August 12, 2019, age 80. Wife of the late Barclay Hallowell. Mother of Todd Schein, Robert Pollock and five step children Edward Pollock, Penny Beavers, Barbara Spence, Lisa Kuhn and Taylor Hallowell (Peggi) also survived by four grandchildren, one great grandchild, her brother Robin Hoover and the late Norman Hoover. Wendy spent 30 years in Main Line real estate working as title transfer officer for several well known realtors including Crozer & Crozer and Fox and Roach. Her expertise was widely known throughout the area. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY AUGUST 25 at 1:00 pm at Stuard Funeral Home 209 N Newtown Street Rd. Newtown Square, PA 19073. Int. Private. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 25, 2019
