Renowned industrial designer William B. Sklaroff passed away peacefully in Devon, Pennsylvania at age 86 on May 7, 2020. He was the loving father, mentor, and gentle friend of three sons who adored him. Born in Camden, New Jersey, he settled on Philadelphia’s Main Line. He was a patriotic U.S. Army Veteran. Founder and owner of William Sklaroff Design Associates, a multi-disciplinary industrial and interior design firm founded in Philadelphia, his passion was contract furniture. A talented and skilled artist who rendered his precise designs by hand, he is best known for his designs for Baker Furniture, Vecta, Howard Miller, Harden, Robert John, Gunlocke and many others. His famed desk accessory lines for Smith Metal Arts were featured on Johnny Carson’s desk, and the sets of Mad Men and Men in Black. Local interiors projects include the Silverstein Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Suburu Headquarters in Cherry Hill. An influential designer, beloved for his positive attitude and intellectual curiosity, he had a wide array of interests. In addition to furniture, his designs included hand-held scanners for Metrologic, World’s Fair Pavilions, industrial products, pens, boats for Pacemaker and Larson, the famed Black and Decker logo, and the Spinneybeck baseball. He was a master of promotion with legendary product showcases at NEOCON in Chicago. Founded on Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square, William Sklaroff Design Associates later moved to Bala Cynwyd and then to Ardmore. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Philadelphia Museum School of Art in 1956 (the Philadelphia College of Art). Bill is survived by his three sons, Nikolai, Stefan, Jan and their mother Gesa Sklaroff. He is also survived by his partner, Margaret Ridall and her family whom he also adored. As avid spiritual travelers, Bill and Marge traveled extensively, hiking Machu Picchu, Sedona, and Mt. Shasta together. He is preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Ethel and brother Ben. Due to the current health emergency, a celebration of life is being planned for later in the year when family and friends can travel again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store