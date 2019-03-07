|
William O. Dougherty (Willie), son of the late Daniel Sr. and Elizabeth, passed away February 27, 2019. He was 54. He is survived by his wife Melanie, his son Ryan (Joanna), stepson Nicolas (Gabbie), brothers Daniel Jr. (Teresa) and Robert and sisters Mary Kelly McMahon (Robert), Erin Marie Salmi (Robert), Kerry Ann Cordivari (Mark), Sue Stallings and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by brothers Patrick and Michael and sister in law Kim (Robert). Willie leaves a large family, an even larger group of friends and a grandson on the way. He was a fun loving guy who lived life to the fullest. The life of the party, his heart was always in the right place, always available to listen or help. May he rest in peace. An old Irish Blessing: Those we love Don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still missed and very dear.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019