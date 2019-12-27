|
|
William Francis O’Donnell 3rd (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on December 15, 2019 in Audubon, PA at the age of 75. Formerly of Conshohocken, PA, and Philadelphia, PA, he was the beloved husband of 47 years of Theresa “Terry” (Bohn) O’Donnell and an incredibly devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was born in Philadelphia on January 14, 1944 to the late William “Bill” O’Donnell Jr. and Ertyna Veronica “Verna” Chmielewski. He was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School class of 1961. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant and engineer in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was also a proud graduate of Villanova University where he earned his degree in Civil Engineering in 1965. He went on to great success as a Structural Engineer, co-founding O’Donnell and Naccarato Inc. in the historic Bourse Building in Philadelphia. The firm’s reputation was without peer, earning the trust and loyalty of many in the construction industry. Bill was always happy to share his time, advice and assistance with many people, both personally and professionally. He mentored many, with a particular skill in helping others to reach their goals, using his singular style of questions and visionary thought. Bill also generously donated his time to many organizations over the years including the Villanova Engineering Alumni Society, Philadelphia Country Club, Whitemarsh Township, Boy Scouts of America, Sisters of the Holy Redeemer, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Bucks County, Mercy Career and Technical High School, Carpenters’ Company, and Philadelphia Theatre Company. Bill very much enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, travelling, skeet and trap shooting, golfing, and woodworking. He especially enjoyed time with his family at their property in the Endless Mountains. Above all things, his constant was that Terry was by his side. Bill was a true visionary - he saw in others something they might not see in themselves. The result of his vision is love - a community of family and friends who loved him beyond words and who he loved dearly. Bill is survived by his beloved bride Terry, and his children Bill (Kristi) O’Donnell, Colleen (Kevin) Schaffer, Erin Bowers, Sean O’Donnell and Dennis (Joanna Fried) O’Donnell. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren Tina, Becky, Ben, Maggie, Liam, Tyler and Logan, a great-grandson, Dakota as well as his 4 brothers, Fr. Dennis JW O’Donnell, Michael (Elaine) O’Donnell, Tom (Sue) O’Donnell and Brian O’Donnell, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Emily. All are invited to celebrate his remarkable life at a memorial service to be held on January 11, 2020 at the Philadelphia Country Club, 1601 Spring Mill Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035. Guests are welcome beginning at 11:00. The service will begin promptly at 12:00 noon immediately followed by time for visitation and fellowship. Interment will be private. In honor of Bill and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you follow in Bill’s footsteps and consider donating to the following organizations: Mercy Career and Technical High School https://www.mercycte.org/ Amigos de Jesus https://www.amigosdejesus.org/ Alternatively, please consider donating blood and/or platelets through the American Red Cross. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 29, 2019