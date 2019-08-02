|
William Bishop Heinsohn, 90, long-time resident of Wilmington, DE and Bryn Mawr, PA, died July 27, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Broomall, PA. Born April 28, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, Bill grew up in various midwestern cities and towns, including Henderson, Louisville, and Indianapolis. He was the son of Frank and Marjorie Heinsohn, both originally from Cleveland. He earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Following college, he served two years in the Army, where he was promoted to first lieutenant. Bill went on to work for Shell Canada in Toronto as an engineer, for ICI Americas in Wilmington as treasurer and chief economist, and for Delfi Management in Greenville, DE as vice president for pharmaceuticals. Bill was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon, and Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, where he led the Corinthians group. He loved many outdoor and cultural activities, particularly while summering at his Lake Simcoe cottage in Orillia, Ontario. He also enjoyed reading history and, during retirement, writing and documenting his family history. Bill is survived by his three children, son- and daughter-in-law, sister, three nieces and nephew, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr. A private interment ceremony will follow at Great Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Malvern. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 11, 2019