William J. Coady, Jr., of Palm Coast FL, formerly of Wayne, PA, passed away on June 22, 2020. Bill Coady's boots took him home. Born and raised in Wayne, Bill, known to many simply as "Coady", graduated from Radnor High School in 1969. He was an artist in many mediums throughout his entire life. Coady was an avid reader and Keith Richards fan. Born on March 4, 1951, Coady was predeceased by parents, William J. Sr, and Betty Anne (nee Maguire) and son, Keith William Coady. Survived by sisters: Suzanne Coady, Michele M. Sadowski (Robert or "Bert") and Kace E. Coady (Jeffrey L. Cunningham). Adopted fun uncle to W. Wister Pilling. Affectionately called "Bunk" or "Bunky" by nieces and nephews: Jenn Secord, Amy Defullers (Eric), Peg O'Neill, Melissa Root (Ben), Frank Sadowski and Robert Sadowski, Jr. Named "Bubba" by great nephews and nieces: Mark Berry, Zachary Secord, Joshua Secord, Maura Defullers, Caleb Root and Cecilia Root. Also survived by special cousin and friend, Eugene Maguire, and many other cousins from both sides of his family. Leaves behind his beloved dog, Dasher. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the following friends who steadfastly supported Coady during his life: Monsignor Vincent M. Walsh, Col. Tom Winthrop of Fairfax, Virginia, Mary Heinz-Phillips and Jim Phillips of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Steve and Norma Lankerd of Metlakatla, AK. Interment and Memorial Service will be held privately later in the year at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore.