William John Heard, Jr. William John Heard, Jr., age 87, of Harborcreek Twp. and formerly Merion and Drexel Hill, PA, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Abington, PA on March 11, 1933, son of the late William J., Sr. and Emeline (Nickles) Heard. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA and attended Electrical Engineering School at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1953 he entered Temple University and acquired the FCC commercial-broadcasting license while working at the University radio station. During college years, he worked as Surveying Technician for the Pennsylvania Railroad, and as Field Systems Inspector for Bell Telephone. He then interned at former WCAU-TV in Philadelphia as Technical Analyzer for early color-television broadcasts. He graduated from Temple In 1955 with a degree in Electronics Technology and acquired an FCC radar-engineering license endorsement. Bill then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cadmus in electronics and cryptography, and briefly in the office of the Bureau of Ships. He was an internationally certified Engineering Technician. Beginning in 1958, he worked as Test Specialist at the former General Electric Space Vehicle Division in Valley Forge, PA; involving the instrumentation and operation of laboratory facilities which simulated the atmospheric re-entry of space vehicles. Following transfer in 1968 to GE Transportation Systems in Erie, he worked in Locomotive and Off-Highway Product Service with field assignments as Factory Service Engineer. In 1980, he was assigned to Customer Education as Senior Instructor in the GE Learning Center. Bill visited railroads and open-pit surface mines throughout North America, the African Continent, the Middle East, China, Australia and conducted technical schools for railroad customers for over twenty years. He retired from GE in 1993 after thirty-five years employment and served as Consulting Instructor until 2005. In 2003 he was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Rosemarie Kesselhon Heard; his sister, Judith Anne Helmuth in 2001 and his mother-in-law, Sylvia Szymanowski Kesselhon in 2009. Survivors include his son, William Lawrence Heard; three cousins: Holly N. Ciccoricco (Edward), Deborah N. Strayer and Theodore H. Nickles (Margory). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 250 W. Seventh St., Erie, PA 16501. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.



