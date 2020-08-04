William John Pardue of Wayne PA, passed away on July 27, 2020. “Bill”, 69 years of age, was born in Bloomsburg PA on August 6th 1950. He was a beloved husband of 44 years to Mariah Meyer Pardue, loving father of William Jr (Carlie), Maggie Gelbach (Adam), Molly, Mariah Norcini (Brandon), Luke and Jacob. Brother of John William Pardue Jr, Ann Pardue White, and Jane Ellen Pardue. Loving “Grandpa Pardue” to granddaughter Caroline Kristyne Pardue, and grandsons William John Pardue III and Hunter James Pardue. Bill was preceded in death by his father John William Pardue of Aiken SC, mother Ann Pardue McCormick of Scranton PA, and sister Ann Pardue White. Bill graduated from Abington Heights (PA) High School in 1968 and then Villanova University, with a BA in Civil Engineering, in 1972. He cherished the time he spent with his closest friends coaching local youth sports, mentoring Boy Scouts in Pinewood Derby races, and hosting Indian Princess events. You could find Bill in the dugouts of countless Berwyn-Paoli baseball and softball games, in a booth at Casey’s Ale House cheering on Villanova’s basketball team, or on the couch in the Meyer’s house on Louella Avenue talking sports and business with his father-in-law. Later in life, Bill embraced his uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus in look and demeanor. He would go out of his way to engage curious children, always putting a smile on their faces. A celebration of Bill and his life will be held when we are once again able to gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to visit his memorial page (https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/william-pardue/4585
) to share memories, support his family, or contribute to Berwyn-Paoli Little League or the American Heart Association
. We also invite you to visit Casey’s Ale House and enjoy an order of extra crispy wings in memory of him.