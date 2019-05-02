|
|
William Constantine Kontes, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, died unexpectedly at age 41 on April 14, 2019. Well-known for his skilled leadership, generosity, humor, strength of character, dynamic personality, and kindness to all, Will excelled at everything he did. He was a great advocate for the people and causes he believed in, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Born in Vineland, NJ to C. William and Laura Kontes, Will grew up in Millville, NJ. He attended The Ellison School, The Hill School, and American University. After graduating from college, Will began his career at Ameriprise Financial. He most recently held the position of Managing Director with the Private Client Group of Boenning and Scattergood. In both his business and personal life, Will was a mentor to many. He had wisdom beyond his years and an ability to instill absolute confidence in his decisions. He could always be trusted to give thoughtful advice. Will had already made a great difference in the world, even at his young age. He was very involved in his community and served on the boards of Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, and the Bayshore Center at Bivalve. He was also a member of The Society of Colonial Wars, Gulf Mills Golf Club, The Fellowship Gun Club and Old York Road Sports Car Club. Will embraced life to the fullest. He adored his wife and children above all, and he had a passion for traveling, reading, skiing, golfing, and automobiles. Whether coaching his son’s soccer team or attending a daddy-daughter dance, driving in a vintage road rally in Texas or sleeping in a bunk bed at the Fellowship cabin, eating lobsters in Maine in the summer, or dancing in the kitchen on Christmas Eve, he loved to be active and spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed planning great adventures, and was the consummate host and a great connector of people. Will had perfect comedic timing, impeccable style, and a warm, loving nature. He will be remembered always. Will is survived by his wife Kim Boyer Kontes, son Constantine William Kontes, and daughter Sophia Alexandra Kontes; his father C. William Kontes (Iris), sisters Alexa Kontes, Zoë Kontes, Laura Kontes Ames (Kevin), nephews Kevin and William Ames, and niece Kalliope Kontes. He was predeceased by his mother Laura Staehle Johnson. He is also survived by his in-laws Daniel B. Boyer III and Ute Boyer, his brother-in-law Alexander Boyer (Megan), and nieces Keely Boyer and Piper Boyer and his beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 am at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA 19087. In lieu of flowers, donations in Will’s memory may be sent to Boys’ Latin Foundation, 5501 Cedar Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Main Line Media News on May 5, 2019