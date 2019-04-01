|
William L. Lee, 88, died peacefully at home on March 29, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born April 8, 1930 in Union City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. Lee and Debbia Lee, and his brother, Robert H. Lee. Bill spent his childhood in Shelbyville, Indiana. He graduated from Butler University, Indianapolis, where he met his wife, Margaret. They married on August 26, 1955. Upon graduation that same day, August 26, 1955, Bill was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After his tour of duty, Bill enjoyed a 30 year career in marketing and sales with Owens-Illinois. His sales territories included several successive Midwest locations, and in 1973, Bill and Margaret moved to the Philadelphia area where Bill served as District Sales Manager. Upon retirement from Owens-Illinois, Bill joined ICI Americas (now Astra Zeneca) and worked an additional 17 years in purchasing. Bill’s early hobbies included hunting, skeet shooting, and home improvement projects. After retiring in 2000, Bill concentrated on researching family genealogy, watching college basketball and traveling. A kind and loving man, Bill was a faithful member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, serving at different times as a deacon, an elder, and for seven years as a leader at the church’s week-long summer camp for youth. Bill was a cherished husband and father who lived a life devoted to his family. In addition to his wife, Margaret, Bill is survived by his four (4) children: Carol Webb (Edward), Elizabeth Gruver (James), Matthew Lee (Michelle), and Andrew Lee (Jennifer Lofquist); nine (9) grandchildren, Sarah, Peter, Margaret, James, Caroline, Katherine, Madden, Makenna, Gwendolyn; and one (1) great-grandchild, Dorothy. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church on April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church’s Youth Ministry Program, 625 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 7, 2019