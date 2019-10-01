Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
William Seeburger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Seeburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Seeburger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Seeburger Obituary
William Glenn Seeburger passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Paoli, Pennsylvania surrounded by family. He was 79. Bill was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to William and Rhoda Seeburger. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Upper Darby, traveling to Ocean City, New Jersey, every summer. He was a graduate of Bucknell University and proudly spent almost 30 years of his career with the . Bill was an avid runner, swimmer, and reader, and loved curling up with the family’s two dogs to watch Phillies and Eagles games. He was also an active member of Wayne Presbyterian Church, where he volunteered his time as a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Emily; and sister, Nancy. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now