William Glenn Seeburger passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Paoli, Pennsylvania surrounded by family. He was 79. Bill was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to William and Rhoda Seeburger. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Upper Darby, traveling to Ocean City, New Jersey, every summer. He was a graduate of Bucknell University and proudly spent almost 30 years of his career with the . Bill was an avid runner, swimmer, and reader, and loved curling up with the family’s two dogs to watch Phillies and Eagles games. He was also an active member of Wayne Presbyterian Church, where he volunteered his time as a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Emily; and sister, Nancy. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 6, 2019