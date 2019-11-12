|
Winifred (Lichty) Moxon of Wayne, PA passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 93, the beloved wife of the late Leslie N. Moxon. She was the devoted mother of Jeffrey N. Moxon (Nancy); Kendrick L. Moxon (Carla) and Theodore B. Moxon (Monica). She is survived by her much adored sister Edith Smith (Warner, deceased). Loving grandmother of Sarah M. Sawyer, Jeffrey N. Moxon, Jr., Brian Moxon, Stacey Moxon (deceased), Audrey West, Theodore B. Moxon, Jr., Katherine Bevan, and Annabel Moxon and great grandmother to Una K. Sawyer, Emmett C. Moxon, Laurel C. Moxon, Reid P. Moxon, Jack Moxon, Sadie Moxon, Jasmine West, Evan West, Padraic Bevan and Grace Moxon (soon to join us in birth). Winifred graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1944 and attended William and Mary College in Williamsburg, VA from 1944 to 1946 before marrying her beloved Neil in 1947 upon his return home from the War in Europe. She was a very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and the Huguenot Society of America. Winifred was a lifetime resident of Lower and Upper Merion. Win’s lifetime purpose and endeavor was the creation, nurturing and enjoyment of her family. She also enjoyed a life-long pursuit of her family’s genealogical roots and researched them with verve. She was proud to be a great grand niece of Sir Arthur Wellesley (The Duke of Wellington who defeated Napolean at the Battle of Waterloo) and partially for that reason chose Wellington Hall in West Chester, PA as her final residence. Her direct lineage to Mary Ferree, a French Huguenot who was one of the first settlers of Lancaster County and who received a grant of land from William Penn that resulted in the founding of Paradise, PA with the help of a treaty she created with the Lenni Lenapi peoples who lived in the region. Mary’s son Joel produced Pennsylvania long rifles used by American patriots in the Revolutionary War. She was also a great granddaughter of Richardson L. Wright, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House and the last Speaker to sit in the famed ‘rising sun chair’ used by George Washington during the Constitutional Convention at what is now known as Independence Hall. More recent ancestors include Whitmer Stone, famed ornithologist, who was a Director of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia. Her grandfather, Arthur Wellesley Howes, was a noted professor of Latin at Central High School in Philadelphia and her father, Samuel Kendrick Lichty, an award winning architect who as a student at University of Pennsylvania participated in the design of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and designed homes in the western Philadelphia suburbs that remain today as examples of noted modern design (including one home in Wynnewood that included a very unique for it’s time bomb shelter). Winifred’s ashes will be placed next to her husband’s at the Memorial Garden at St. Martin’s Church, Radnor, PA on November 23, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am to be followed by interment. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, celebratory gifts can be made to the . STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019