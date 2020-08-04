Dr. Wolfram Rieger, age 84, of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Avalon, New Jersey. Dr. Rieger was born in Oberkirch, Germany on July 7, 1935 to parents Walter and Gertrude. He received his M.S. from University of Freiburg, and his M.D. from the Medical College of University of Freiburg, Germany. After completing a surgical internship in Sigmaringen, he emigrated to the United States in 1960 to complete a residency and fellowship in Psychiatry in Rochester, New York. He then served in the US Public Health Service from 1968-1970. Wolfram practiced Psychiatry in Philadelphia from 1971 up until his passing, working both in the department of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as his own private practice. Wolfram loved gardening, German beer, and enjoying great food and wine with his loving family. One of his favorite spots was Avalon, NJ, where he spent his summers growing tomatoes and boogie boarding. Wolfram is survived by his wife of 49 years, Catherine; 3 children, Bettina, Jonathan, and Heidi, and her husband Kenneth; 6 grandchildren, Daniel, Ashley, Sophie, Jonathan, Charlie, and Cate; 3 brothers, Eckardt, Christoff, and Sebastian; and sister Waltraud. Wolfram’s funeral mass was July 1 at St John Vianney, in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Contributions can be made to the American Red Cross.



