|
|
Kerry MacFaden Flynn unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack on December 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Dennis, and their dog Andy.
Kerry was the most generous person you could ever meet. She kept track of every friend's birthdays and would insist on taking them out to dinner. If a friend saw or mentioned something that they would love to have, sure enough Kerry would give it to them for the next occasion.
Kerry was born and raised in Hermosa Beach, growing up on the Strand with her parents and six siblings. She lived the life of Gidget in the South Bay, and her eyes would always sparkle whenever she reminisced about her years on the beach.
With a Masters from USC in childhood education, Kerry was dedicated to teaching special education for LA Unified for her entire career. Even after getting punched in the face by one of her more physical students (and having to go to the ER to get stitched up), her passion and commitment never wavered. And even though Kerry faced many health challenges herself, her feisty nature and can-do spirt enabled her to meet and overcome any physical limitations.
Kerry moved to Malibu in 1984 and became a true Malibu local by joining so many activities and groups: the Malibu Fitness Gym, the Malibu Film Society, the Riviera 3 as Key Master, the Malibu Speaker series, Pilates, a local book club, and the Vintage Friday night summer concerts. In 2004, she married the love of her life, Dennis, and they enjoyed every day together, whether they were just walking on the beach, playing cards or a board game, or traveling to visit family and friends.
Kerry was truly a friend forever and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life is planned for some time in the New Year. In memory of Kerry's commitment to Malibu, donations can be made in her memory to: Malibu Urgent Care, POB 6836, Malibu CA 90265.
Published in Malibu Surfside News on Jan. 2, 2020